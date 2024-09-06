JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of JinkoSolar in a report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for JinkoSolar’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JKS. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

JinkoSolar stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $954.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 8.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 16.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 607.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.