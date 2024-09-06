JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 2.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. JinkoSolar traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.55. 158,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 850,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 607.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 117.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 43.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $954.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

