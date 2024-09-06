JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 66.41% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

ZS opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $146.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -318.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.36 and its 200 day moving average is $188.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

