John Eales Acquires 44,206 Shares of Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Stock

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Free Report) insider John Eales purchased 44,206 shares of Trajan Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$53,047.20 ($36,086.53).

Trajan Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Trajan Group alerts:

About Trajan Group

Featured Articles

Trajan Group Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes analytical and life science products and devices in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Japan, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It operates through Analytical Products and Life Science Solutions segments.

