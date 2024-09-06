John Eales Acquires 44,206 Shares of Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Stock

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Free Report) insider John Eales purchased 44,206 shares of Trajan Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$53,047.20 ($36,086.53).
Trajan Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
About Trajan Group
