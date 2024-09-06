Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) PT Raised to GBX 195 at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 195 ($2.56) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON JSG opened at GBX 150.20 ($1.98) on Wednesday. Johnson Service Group has a 52-week low of GBX 117.20 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 172 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £622.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2,503.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.10.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

