Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) & IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Financial Analysis

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) and IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Journey Medical and IGM Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Journey Medical 1.09% 5.44% 1.23% IGM Biosciences -7,571.35% -119.02% -54.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Journey Medical and IGM Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Journey Medical 0 0 3 1 3.25 IGM Biosciences 0 4 4 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Journey Medical currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.13%. IGM Biosciences has a consensus target price of $16.63, indicating a potential upside of 62.20%. Given Journey Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Journey Medical is more favorable than IGM Biosciences.

This table compares Journey Medical and IGM Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Journey Medical $77.68 million 1.21 -$3.85 million ($0.31) -15.16 IGM Biosciences $2.91 million 207.83 -$246.42 million ($4.31) -2.38

Journey Medical has higher revenue and earnings than IGM Biosciences. Journey Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IGM Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Journey Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of IGM Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Journey Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of IGM Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Journey Medical has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGM Biosciences has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Journey Medical beats IGM Biosciences on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris. It also offers Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions of rosacea; Exelderm cream and solution an antifungal intended for topical use; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; and Luxamend, a water-based emulsion formulated to provide a moist healing environment for superficial wounds; minor cuts or scrapes; dermal ulcers; donor sites; first- and second-degree burns, including sunburns; and radiation dermatitis. In addition, the company sells sulconazole nitrate cream and solution indicated for the treatment of tinea cruris, tinea corporis, and tinea versicolor; and doxycycline hyclate tablets, as an adjunctive therapy for severe acne. The company was formerly known as Coronado Dermatology, Inc. and changed its name to Journey Medical Corporation. Journey Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Journey Medical Corporation is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Genzyme Corporation to generate, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibodies. The company was formerly known as Palingen, Inc. and changed its name to IGM Biosciences, Inc. in 2010. IGM Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

