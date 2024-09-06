JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEMA opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

