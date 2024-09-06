JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Trading Down 0%

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 344 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 346.88 ($4.56). Approximately 323,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 214,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.56).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 362.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 358.56. The firm has a market cap of £280.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,937.60 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32,000.00%.

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

