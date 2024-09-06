JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $165.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $277.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.08.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,719,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,779,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,648,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

