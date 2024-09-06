JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

NYSE JPM opened at $217.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $624.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

