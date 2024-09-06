JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. jvl associates llc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JPM opened at $217.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

