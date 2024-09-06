JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,649,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $58.85.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

