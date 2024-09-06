K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,032 shares of company stock worth $29,854,224. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $157.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

