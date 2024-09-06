Kathleen Conlon Buys 30,000 Shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) Stock

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Conlon purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.86 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,800.00 ($58,367.35).

Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

