Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG) Insider Dennis Edmonds Purchases 850,000 Shares

Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Edmonds acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($11,176.86).

Dennis Edmonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Dennis Edmonds acquired 900,000 shares of Kazera Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £990,000 ($1,301,775.15).

On Friday, August 23rd, Dennis Edmonds acquired 2,300,000 shares of Kazera Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,243.26).

Kazera Global Stock Performance

LON:KZG opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £10.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.05. Kazera Global plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.53.

Kazera Global Company Profile

Kazera Global plc operates as a mining investment company in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company primarily explores for lithium, diamonds, and heavy mineral sands. It owns 60% interests in the Diamond project, a mining operation located in Alexander Bay, South Africa; Walviskop Heavy Mineral Sands project located in South Africa; and Tantalum and Lithium project located in southeastern Namibia.

