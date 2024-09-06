Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $72.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FAF. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

NYSE FAF opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 99.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

