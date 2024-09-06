Kenneth Stillwell Sells 3,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $211,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,020.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,019 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $203,933.45.

On Thursday, August 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $208,170.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $119,560.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

Pegasystems Stock Up 2.5 %

PEGA opened at $69.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $72.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pegasystems

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,639 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.