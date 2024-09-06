Kevin P. Gregoire Sells 5,000 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.3 %

BLKB stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.73 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

