Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell Sells 396 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AeroVironment alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $89,621.10.

On Monday, July 1st, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $183.73 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.02 and its 200 day moving average is $172.39. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.