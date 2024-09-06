Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $49.18 million, a P/E ratio of 228.50 and a beta of 1.49.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
