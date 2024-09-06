Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.31

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.66. Key Tronic shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 19,994 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 million, a PE ratio of 228.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

