KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Trading 0.4% Higher

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.64. 53,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 116,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $269.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF stock. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC owned about 0.19% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

