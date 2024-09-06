Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $11.90 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
NYSE XOM opened at $113.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $446.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
