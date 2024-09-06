KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB opened at $25.49 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.69.

