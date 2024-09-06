Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,016 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $377,631,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,216,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,395,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,141,000 after purchasing an additional 153,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $19,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $138.64 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average of $169.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.