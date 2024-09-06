Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,320 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 271.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $175.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.97 and its 200 day moving average is $166.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

