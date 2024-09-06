Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 22,727.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $155,707,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Generac by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after buying an additional 318,664 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 831.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214,322 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Generac by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,854,000 after acquiring an additional 115,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Generac stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day moving average of $137.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

