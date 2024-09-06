Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,864 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after buying an additional 6,701,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after buying an additional 5,461,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.