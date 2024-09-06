Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,036 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 228.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,664 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,872,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $30.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

