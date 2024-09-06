Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $410.09 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.11 and a 200 day moving average of $474.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.