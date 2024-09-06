Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 1,245 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,000.
Shares of SPIP opened at $26.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.
The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
