Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 4,748 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 381.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 113.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sempra by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 24.3% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

