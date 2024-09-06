Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 612 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.65 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

