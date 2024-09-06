Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 71 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 59.9% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 19.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 19.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $183.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.35. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

