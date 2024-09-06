Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 99 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $439.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $450.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

