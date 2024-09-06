Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $74.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.