Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 108.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,318,000.

FNDF stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.08.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

