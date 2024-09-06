Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

