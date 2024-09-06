Larson Financial Group LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,790,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 10,278.1% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 8,518,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $76.01 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.70.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.