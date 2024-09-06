Larson Financial Group LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,191,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 9,164.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after acquiring an additional 572,316 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,184.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 138.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 300,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Leidos by 276.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 304,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,915,000 after purchasing an additional 223,613 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $159.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Leidos

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.