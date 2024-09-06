Larson Financial Group LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 82,333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $312,682.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,947,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,656,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $312,682.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,947,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,656,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,143 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $294.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

