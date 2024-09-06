Larson Financial Group LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 945.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $138.34 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,557,230. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

