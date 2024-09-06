Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 204.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.93. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

