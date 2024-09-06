Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GWX stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

