Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.22% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $90.72 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $88.44 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.06.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

