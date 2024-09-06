Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. FCG Investment Co increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,679.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,300 shares of company stock valued at $44,194,544. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ANET opened at $328.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $376.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.81 and a 200 day moving average of $310.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

