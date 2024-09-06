Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 499 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,706,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,541,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $164.18 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $169.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.03.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

