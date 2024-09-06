Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 8,159 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1,320.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.