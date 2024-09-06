Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2,003.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $342.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.22. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $363.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.