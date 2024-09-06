Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 108.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTMI opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -892.50 and a beta of 1.25. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $131,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,502 shares in the company, valued at $408,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $131,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,690.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,009 shares of company stock worth $2,500,659 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

